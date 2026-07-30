Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $82.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore downgraded Masco from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.47.

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Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. Masco has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the construction company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Masco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,075 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, above the $1.32 analyst consensus and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while operating margin expanded to 23.6%. Masco earnings report

Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, above the $1.32 analyst consensus and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while operating margin expanded to 23.6%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60 from $4.10-$4.30, above the roughly $4.27 consensus. The increase includes an estimated $85 million net benefit from tariff refunds. Masco raises 2026 EPS outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60 from $4.10-$4.30, above the roughly $4.27 consensus. The increase includes an estimated $85 million net benefit from tariff refunds. Neutral Sentiment: Masco returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and ended the quarter with $1.548 billion in liquidity, supporting its capital-return program and financial flexibility. Masco Q2 results

Masco returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and ended the quarter with $1.548 billion in liquidity, supporting its capital-return program and financial flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 2.9% year over year to $1.99 billion, below the $2.08 billion estimate. The shortfall was attributed largely to weaker North American volumes, reinforcing concerns about soft housing and home-improvement demand. Masco Q2 earnings beat and sales miss

Revenue fell 2.9% year over year to $1.99 billion, below the $2.08 billion estimate. The shortfall was attributed largely to weaker North American volumes, reinforcing concerns about soft housing and home-improvement demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors appeared concerned that the earnings beat and guidance increase were driven substantially by one-time tariff refunds rather than stronger sales. Management’s commentary on demand, margins and the pace of recovery provided limited reassurance, prompting the market reaction despite the higher outlook. Cramer’s Stop Trading: Masco

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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