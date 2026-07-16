Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the bank's stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $136.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.77.

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Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.71. 509,068 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $95.13 and a 12 month high of $163.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.30. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $719,545.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,569.18. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,607.13. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,388 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,466,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11,890.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Bank of New York Mellon

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of New York Mellon this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNY reported Q2 earnings of $2.46 per share, topping estimates, on revenue of $5.70 billion that also beat forecasts, with revenue up 13.3% year over year. BNY Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

BNY reported Q2 earnings of $2.46 per share, topping estimates, on revenue of $5.70 billion that also beat forecasts, with revenue up 13.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $22.0 billion-$22.2 billion, above consensus, and increased its quarterly dividend by 19%, signaling confidence in future cash generation. BNY Declares Dividends

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $22.0 billion-$22.2 billion, above consensus, and increased its quarterly dividend by 19%, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its price target to $177 and Erste Group Bank initiating coverage with a buy rating. Benzinga coverage

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its price target to $177 and Erste Group Bank initiating coverage with a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Several commentaries highlighted record revenue, stronger profit, and improving momentum in fees, net interest income, and AI-related client benefits, reinforcing the upbeat long-term narrative. Bloomberg report

Several commentaries highlighted record revenue, stronger profit, and improving momentum in fees, net interest income, and AI-related client benefits, reinforcing the upbeat long-term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: An unusual spike in put-option buying suggests some traders were hedging ahead of or after earnings, which may reflect caution rather than a clear fundamental concern.

An unusual spike in put-option buying suggests some traders were hedging ahead of or after earnings, which may reflect caution rather than a clear fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced a “sell the news” reaction in some coverage, with traders focused on the fact that the stronger Q2 results were partly offset by guidance that did not exceed the market’s highest expectations. Seeking Alpha report

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

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