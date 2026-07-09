Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

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BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,666,587.96. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Ethos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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