Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.43.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro raised its gross margin outlook to 15% to 17%, signaling much stronger profitability than previously expected. Wall Street Journal article

Super Micro raised its gross margin outlook to 15% to 17%, signaling much stronger profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: The company said fourth-quarter orders topped $60 billion, pointing to robust demand for its AI server systems and a very large backlog. Reuters article

The company said fourth-quarter orders topped $60 billion, pointing to robust demand for its AI server systems and a very large backlog. Positive Sentiment: Needham lifted its price target on SMCI to $46 from $40 and reiterated a Buy rating, suggesting more upside if execution improves. StreetInsider article

Needham lifted its price target on SMCI to $46 from $40 and reiterated a Buy rating, suggesting more upside if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Super Micro updated Q4 revenue guidance to about $11.0 billion, which appears below consensus, but investors are focusing more on the stronger margin outlook and backlog. Business Wire article

Super Micro updated Q4 revenue guidance to about $11.0 billion, which appears below consensus, but investors are focusing more on the stronger margin outlook and backlog. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs remains cautious despite the rally, arguing that one strong quarter may not be enough to prove the business model has fully improved. Invezz article

Goldman Sachs remains cautious despite the rally, arguing that one strong quarter may not be enough to prove the business model has fully improved. Negative Sentiment: The stock still faces overhangs from prior weakness and an ITC patent probe over memory imports, which could add legal and operational risk. Yahoo Finance article

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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