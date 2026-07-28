Barclays (LON:BARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.81%.

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Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 25.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 505. The company's stock had a trading volume of 85,505,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,373,305. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 352.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 538.30. The company has a market capitalization of £68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 489.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 458.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BARC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 620 target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 545.

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Barclays News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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