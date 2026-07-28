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Barclays (LON:BARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Barclays logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays reported quarterly EPS of 30.70 pence, with a 9.46% return on equity and 17.81% net margin. Broader first-half results showed profit of approximately £6.1 billion, up 17% year over year.
  • The bank raised its 2026 group-income guidance to about £31.5 billion and announced up to £1 billion in share buybacks alongside a higher interim dividend.
  • Despite strong results, shares fell to 505 pence as investors focused on rising costs and weaker areas of investment banking. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target price of 545 pence.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 25.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 505. The company's stock had a trading volume of 85,505,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,373,305. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 352.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 538.30. The company has a market capitalization of £68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 489.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 458.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BARC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 620 target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 545.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays reported first-half profit of approximately £6.1 billion, up 17% year over year, with return on tangible equity of 14.8%, earnings per share of 30.7 pence and group income of £16.5 billion. Barclays posts robust H1 results
  • Positive Sentiment: The bank raised its 2026 group-income guidance to about £31.5 billion and announced capital returns of up to £1 billion through a share buyback, alongside a higher interim dividend. Barclays shares tumble after strong H1 results
  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a 615-pence price target, citing investment-bank outperformance, upgraded income guidance and Barclays’ valuation. Analyst maintains Buy on Barclays
  • Neutral Sentiment: Barclays filed its SEC-compliant Form 6-K and published interim results for the first half of 2026, making the financial information available to U.S. investors. Barclays files interim results
  • Negative Sentiment: The positive headline figures did not meet elevated investor expectations. Markets instead concentrated on a less impressive showing from parts of the investment bank and indications that costs are set to rise, pressuring future profitability. Barclays profit rises but costs set to rise
  • Negative Sentiment: Reports that Barclays and other U.K. banks experienced payment and transfer glitches may create limited reputational concerns, although no lasting financial impact was identified. UK banking customers face payment glitches

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Barclays (LON:BARC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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