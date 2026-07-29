Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 620 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the company's current price.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 550 to GBX 575 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 575.

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Barclays Trading Down 1.2%

LON BARC opened at GBX 498.80 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 352.65 and a 1 year high of GBX 538.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 458.98.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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