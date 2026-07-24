Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 458.26 and traded as high as GBX 526.30. Barclays shares last traded at GBX 520.81, with a volume of 42,779,016 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Barclays

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays issued a notable price target upgrade on Travel+Leisure (TNL) , reinforcing the bank’s active investment-banking and research presence. That kind of analyst activity can support sentiment around Barclays’ fee-generating businesses. Article Title

Barclays issued a notable price target upgrade on , reinforcing the bank’s active investment-banking and research presence. That kind of analyst activity can support sentiment around Barclays’ fee-generating businesses. Positive Sentiment: Barclays was cited among banks and dealmakers in several separate market stories, including coverage of the launch of the Samsung-Barclays Galaxy credit card , which highlights Barclays’ continued push in consumer finance and payments. Article Title

Barclays was cited among banks and dealmakers in several separate market stories, including coverage of the launch of the , which highlights Barclays’ continued push in consumer finance and payments. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays disclosed a 3.19% stake in Qiagen via shares and derivatives, a routine regulatory filing that signals trading/investment activity but does not clearly change the bank’s earnings outlook. Article Title

Barclays disclosed a via shares and derivatives, a routine regulatory filing that signals trading/investment activity but does not clearly change the bank’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays also appeared in commentary on AI and other sectors, but those items were more about the firm’s research views than a direct change in fundamentals for Barclays PLC (BARC) .

Barclays also appeared in commentary on AI and other sectors, but those items were more about the firm’s research views than a direct change in fundamentals for . Negative Sentiment: News that former Barclays CEO Jes Staley is facing a U.S. congressional panel over Epstein ties may weigh on sentiment by reviving reputational overhang, even though it is not an operating issue for the current business. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BARC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 620 price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 545.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC

Barclays Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.26. The company has a market cap of £70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 14.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 816.30 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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