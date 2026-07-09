Barclays Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $139.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company's previous close.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.06.

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Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $195.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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