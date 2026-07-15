Barclays Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $41.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.42.

Get JD.com alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Stock Down 0.1%

JD opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.40. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in JD.com by 365.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key JD.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JD.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD.com wasn't on the list.

While JD.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here