Barclays Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $597.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $597.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LII. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $572.00.

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Lennox International Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of LII traded up $28.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $546.06. 342,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,411. The company's fifty day moving average price is $498.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $434.06 and a 12 month high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,669.45. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total transaction of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054 shares of company stock worth $563,687. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 137.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Lennox International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — Lennox reported $3.35 GAAP EPS vs. the $3.16 consensus, showing outperformance on the bottom line that likely supported the stock. Lennox Surpasses Q1 Estimates

Q1 EPS beat — Lennox reported $3.35 GAAP EPS vs. the $3.16 consensus, showing outperformance on the bottom line that likely supported the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — Vertical Research upgraded LII to a "buy" with a $600 target, and Wells Fargo raised its target to $555 (equal weight). These broker moves add buy‑side support and helped lift sentiment. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrades/targets — Vertical Research upgraded LII to a "buy" with a $600 target, and Wells Fargo raised its target to $555 (equal weight). These broker moves add buy‑side support and helped lift sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance maintained — Lennox kept its full‑year EPS guidance at $23.50–$25.00, a range that broadly encompasses consensus (~$24.18). That removes downside surprise risk but does not provide clear upside. Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance maintained — Lennox kept its full‑year EPS guidance at $23.50–$25.00, a range that broadly encompasses consensus (~$24.18). That removes downside surprise risk but does not provide clear upside. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call materials available — The earnings slide deck and full call transcript were posted, giving investors more detail to assess margins, order trends and channel demand. Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Conference call materials available — The earnings slide deck and full call transcript were posted, giving investors more detail to assess margins, order trends and channel demand. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and YoY EPS pressure — GAAP operating income fell ~3% and Q1 GAAP EPS declined vs. the year‑ago $3.63, highlighting margin/headwind issues that could cap multiple expansion. Q1 Results Details

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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