Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $312.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

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Barclays Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE BCS opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Trending Headlines about Barclays

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and upgraded targets: Barclays reported first-half profit up 17%, with second-quarter income rising 16% to £8.3 billion and pretax profit increasing 31% to £3.3 billion. The bank raised its 2026 group-income and net-interest-income targets, while U.S.-listed Barclays reported quarterly EPS of $0.83 versus the $0.78 consensus. Reuters article

Barclays reported first-half profit up 17%, with second-quarter income rising 16% to £8.3 billion and pretax profit increasing 31% to £3.3 billion. The bank raised its 2026 group-income and net-interest-income targets, while U.S.-listed Barclays reported quarterly EPS of $0.83 versus the $0.78 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Capital return announced: Barclays unveiled a £1 billion share buyback, which could support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the bank’s capital position. Proactive Investors article

Barclays unveiled a £1 billion share buyback, which could support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the bank’s capital position. Neutral Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains favorable: Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” rating, although the rating does not necessarily reflect the latest investor concerns about earnings quality. American Banking News article

Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” rating, although the rating does not necessarily reflect the latest investor concerns about earnings quality. Negative Sentiment: Questions about earnings durability: The profit beat was driven heavily by unusually strong equities trading and investment-banking fees, mirroring gains at Wall Street peers. Investors appear concerned that these market-sensitive revenues may not be repeatable, which helps explain the shares’ decline despite the headline earnings growth. Invezz article

The profit beat was driven heavily by unusually strong equities trading and investment-banking fees, mirroring gains at Wall Street peers. Investors appear concerned that these market-sensitive revenues may not be repeatable, which helps explain the shares’ decline despite the headline earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Potential legal overhang: Rosen Law Firm is investigating possible securities claims alleging Barclays issued materially misleading business information. The investigation is not an established finding of wrongdoing, but it could weigh on investor sentiment. Newsfile article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,777,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,073,000 after buying an additional 4,242,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Barclays by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,855,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 167,439 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Barclays by 7,013.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,671,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Barclays by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,394,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 245,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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