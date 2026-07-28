Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $26.50. Barclays shares last traded at $26.4090, with a volume of 2,138,433 shares changing hands.

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Key Barclays News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its 2026 group-income and net-interest-income targets after second-quarter income reached £8.3 billion, up 16% year over year, while pretax profit rose 31% to £3.3 billion. The bank also announced a £1 billion share buyback. Barclays lifts income target as investment bank beats forecasts

Barclays raised its 2026 group-income and net-interest-income targets after second-quarter income reached £8.3 billion, up 16% year over year, while pretax profit rose 31% to £3.3 billion. The bank also announced a £1 billion share buyback. Positive Sentiment: Investors purchased 11,860 Barclays call options, more than three times the typical daily volume, indicating increased bullish positioning in the derivatives market.

Investors purchased 11,860 Barclays call options, more than three times the typical daily volume, indicating increased bullish positioning in the derivatives market. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reported quarterly EPS of $0.83, above the $0.78 consensus, and analysts continue to assign the shares a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. However, the reported revenue figure in one U.S. market-data release appears inconsistent with the company’s broader results. Barclays receives Moderate Buy consensus rating

Barclays reported quarterly EPS of $0.83, above the $0.78 consensus, and analysts continue to assign the shares a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. However, the reported revenue figure in one U.S. market-data release appears inconsistent with the company’s broader results. Negative Sentiment: Analysts highlighted weaker net interest income, rising operating expenses and higher credit-impairment charges. They also questioned whether trading-driven earnings can be repeated and said the quarter left limited room for further forecast upgrades. Barclays falls as analysts look beyond headline profit beat

Analysts highlighted weaker net interest income, rising operating expenses and higher credit-impairment charges. They also questioned whether trading-driven earnings can be repeated and said the quarter left limited room for further forecast upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm is investigating potential securities claims alleging Barclays issued materially misleading business information. The announcement appears investor-solicitation-related, but it adds an additional headline risk. Rosen investor investigation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Stock Down 5.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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