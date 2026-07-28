Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $2,628,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Barclays has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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