Barings Bdc (BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Barings Bdc to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $60.88 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.54 million. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 32.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barings Bdc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Barings Bdc Price Performance

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,313. The company has a market capitalization of $879.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.58. Barings Bdc has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. Barings Bdc's payout ratio is presently 122.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings Bdc

In other news, CEO Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,020. The trade was a 62.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barings Bdc in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Barings Bdc during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barings Bdc by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Barings Bdc to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research cut Barings Bdc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Barings Bdc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings Bdc currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Report on BBDC

About Barings Bdc

Barings BDC Inc NYSE: BBDC is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

Further Reading

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