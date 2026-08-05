Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.61 and traded as low as $15.93. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 175,654 shares changing hands.

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Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 0.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 285,875 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.

Further Reading

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