BARK (NYSE:BARK) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

BARK (NYSE:BARK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

BARK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BARK in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BARK from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $12.00 target price on BARK and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

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BARK Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BARK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,102. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.92. BARK has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $22.60.

BARK (NYSE:BARK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 42.27% and a negative net margin of 9.88%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BARK will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BARK by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,548 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 98.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BARK by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,808 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,881 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile

BARK is a consumer products and services company focused on the canine market, offering a suite of subscription-based and direct‐to‐consumer offerings designed to meet the everyday needs of dogs and their owners. The company's core business revolves around carefully curated boxes of toys, treats and chews, which are delivered monthly to subscribers through its flagship BarkBox service. Over time, BARK has expanded its reach beyond subscription, tapping into e-commerce and wholesale channels to broaden its customer base.

In addition to BarkBox, the company operates BarkShop, an online storefront that allows customers to purchase toys, grooming supplies and nutrition products on an a la carte basis.

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