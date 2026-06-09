BARK Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

BARK NYSE: BARK reported a sharp decline in fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year revenue, but management said the company met its profitability objective after pulling back on marketing and promotions to protect margins amid tariff and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Matt Meeker said BARK set out in fiscal 2026 to sustain adjusted EBITDA profitability and diversify its revenue base. The company delivered adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the year, marking its second consecutive year of positive adjusted EBITDA, compared with what Meeker described as a $58 million adjusted EBITDA loss three years earlier.

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“We reduced our total marketing investment by over $24 million year-over-year, choosing to protect our margins rather than chase inefficient growth,” Meeker said on the call.

Revenue Declines as BARK Pulls Back on Marketing

Interim Chief Financial Officer Brian Dostie said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was $86.6 million, down from $115.4 million in the prior-year period. Full-year revenue totaled $394.8 million, compared with $484.2 million in fiscal 2025.

Dostie said the decline reflected BARK’s intentional reduction in marketing spend and promotional activity. Full-year marketing investment fell to $59.2 million, down more than $24 million from the prior year. Fourth-quarter marketing spend was $12.6 million, down about $4.7 million year-over-year.

Full-year direct-to-consumer revenue was $324.9 million, including $12.4 million from BARK Air. Fourth-quarter D2C revenue was $74 million. Management said BARK is entering fiscal 2027 with a smaller subscriber base, but described that base as higher quality, citing stronger retention trends and higher average order value.

Commerce revenue increased 2% for the full year to $69.9 million. Fourth-quarter Commerce revenue was $12.5 million, down 18.3% from the prior-year period, which Dostie attributed largely to the timing of retail shipments.

Margins Hold as Costs Come Down

BARK reported consolidated gross margin of 61.3% for the full year and 62.7% for the fourth quarter. Meeker said D2C gross margin was 68%, up more than 200 basis points year-over-year.

Dostie said fourth-quarter cost of revenue included $2.7 million of IEEPA tariff refunds recorded as a loss recovery. He added that BARK paid another $7.1 million in IEEPA tariffs allocable to fiscal 2026 cost of revenue, but the company was not yet able to record that amount as a reduction to cost of revenue because it was not eligible for submission through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection refund portal.

Operating expenses also declined. Shipping and fulfillment expenses were $119.4 million for the full year, down from $139.1 million, primarily due to lower D2C volume. General and administrative expenses were $103.4 million, down $10.8 million from fiscal 2025. Fourth-quarter G&A was $26.8 million, down $1.9 million year-over-year.

Dostie said these structural cost improvements helped BARK generate $3.2 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and remain positive for the full year.

Commerce and BARK Air Add Diversification

Meeker said Commerce and BARK Air together represented 21% of total revenue in fiscal 2026, up from 15% in the prior year, reducing BARK’s reliance on any single channel.

BARK Air revenue more than doubled to more than $12 million for the year. Meeker said the business averaged 90% utilization and received consistent five-star reviews, but added that fiscal 2027 will focus on improving unit economics rather than expanding the top line.

“Our priority for BARK Air in fiscal 2027 is the bottom line,” Meeker said. “We are focused on improving unit economics over top-line expansion.”

In Commerce, Meeker said the first half of fiscal 2026 was affected by caution among retail partners amid tariff uncertainty. He said BARK expects stronger momentum in fiscal 2027 through wholesale and marketplace expansion.

Management Outlines Strategy Shift

Meeker used the call to outline a broader strategic reset, saying BARK must move beyond what he described as “mass personalization” in subscription boxes and build deeper customer relationships around individual dogs.

He described the new strategy as “Relationship Commerce,” built around three concepts: depth, density and durability. Meeker said BARK wants to better understand each customer, create more meaningful customer touchpoints and earn permission to offer more products and services over time.

Meeker also said BARK plans to consolidate around brands and products where it sees stronger returns. As part of that effort, the company will sunset its kibble and toppers lines.

“That decision will allow us to reallocate capital and resources toward higher-return categories where we have proven our right to win,” Meeker said.

During the question-and-answer portion, Meeker said BARK has improved unit economics through higher average order value, lower costs, better retention and cost-reduction efforts, including team reductions, increased use of AI and automation, and replacing more expensive software contracts.

Asked about supply chain exposure for toys, Meeker said BARK had been heavily reliant on China entering fiscal 2026, but has since diversified. He said the company now has options to source products from several Southeast Asian countries and South America, excluding U.S.-based consumables and other U.S.-made products.

BARK Issues Fiscal 2027 Guidance and Buyback Plan

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, BARK expects revenue of $77 million to $79 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0 to $1 million. For the full year, the company guided for revenue of $325 million to $340 million and adjusted EBITDA of $7 million to $10 million.

Meeker said D2C revenue is expected to be down year-over-year in the first half of fiscal 2027 before stabilizing in the second half and returning to growth thereafter. Commerce is expected to represent nearly one quarter of total revenue in fiscal 2027, compared with 18% in fiscal 2026. He also said a cookie program with the Girl Scouts is expected to launch late in the fiscal year.

BARK ended the year with no debt, $19 million in cash and $75.5 million in inventory, down nearly $13 million year-over-year. Dostie said the company expects further working capital efficiencies and positive free cash flow in fiscal 2027.

The company’s board also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $40 million, to be funded by ongoing free cash flow. Meeker said the authorization reflects the board’s confidence in BARK’s long-term value and its view that the stock represents “compelling value at current levels.”

About BARK NYSE: BARK

BARK is a consumer products and services company focused on the canine market, offering a suite of subscription-based and direct‐to‐consumer offerings designed to meet the everyday needs of dogs and their owners. The company's core business revolves around carefully curated boxes of toys, treats and chews, which are delivered monthly to subscribers through its flagship BarkBox service. Over time, BARK has expanded its reach beyond subscription, tapping into e-commerce and wholesale channels to broaden its customer base.

In addition to BarkBox, the company operates BarkShop, an online storefront that allows customers to purchase toys, grooming supplies and nutrition products on an a la carte basis.

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