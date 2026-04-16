Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Given "Hold" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 289 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Barratt Redrow to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 425 to GBX 350 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 427.40.

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Barratt Redrow Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of BTRW stock opened at GBX 273.40 on Thursday. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 249.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 486.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.36. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Redrow

In other Barratt Redrow news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 5,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £14,899.94. Also, insider Nigel Webb acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 329 per share, with a total value of £49,350. Insiders purchased a total of 26,476 shares of company stock worth $8,294,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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