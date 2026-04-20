Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Citigroup

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 490 to GBX 450 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 65.94% from the stock's current price.

BTRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 289 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 425 to GBX 350 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Redrow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 419.40.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BTRW opened at GBX 271.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.43. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 249.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 486.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.52.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Insider Transactions at Barratt Redrow

In other Barratt Redrow news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 5,687 shares of Barratt Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 per share, with a total value of £14,899.94. Also, insider Nigel Webb acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 329 per share, for a total transaction of £49,350. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,294,841. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barratt Redrow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barratt Redrow wasn't on the list.

While Barratt Redrow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here