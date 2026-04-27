Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Carriage Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Price Performance

CSV stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $806.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.50 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company's stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

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