Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Barrington Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Franklin Covey to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

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Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC stock traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 161,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,277. The company has a market cap of $248.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $26.81.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.The business had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 98.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,350 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,459 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Franklin Covey

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Covey this week:

Positive Sentiment: FC reported Q3 EPS of $0.27, beating analyst expectations of $0.24, and its business improved sharply from a loss a year ago, suggesting better operating execution. Franklin Covey earnings report and transcript

FC reported Q3 EPS of $0.27, beating analyst expectations of $0.24, and its business improved sharply from a loss a year ago, suggesting better operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Management said deferred revenue, booked services, and stronger North America execution could support a better setup in fiscal 2027, which may reassure investors about longer-term growth. Zacks earnings call takeaway

Management said deferred revenue, booked services, and stronger North America execution could support a better setup in fiscal 2027, which may reassure investors about longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 revenue increased modestly year over year to $67.8 million, but it was slightly below analyst estimates, signaling mixed demand trends rather than a clear surprise in the quarter. Business Wire Q3 results

Q3 revenue increased modestly year over year to $67.8 million, but it was slightly below analyst estimates, signaling mixed demand trends rather than a clear surprise in the quarter. Negative Sentiment: The company lowered fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $260 million-$267 million, below the prior outlook and near/under Wall Street expectations, which is the main reason the stock is declining. TipRanks guidance update

The company lowered fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $260 million-$267 million, below the prior outlook and near/under Wall Street expectations, which is the main reason the stock is declining. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to after-hours selling following the guidance cut, as the revenue downgrade outweighed the better-than-expected profit performance. Benzinga pre-market movers

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co NYSE: FC is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

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