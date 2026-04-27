Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.21% from the stock's previous close.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded H&R Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

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H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 176.02% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191,608 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,542,000 after buying an additional 652,690 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,998,000 after acquiring an additional 809,438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,413 shares of the company's stock worth $139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 269,581 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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