Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.2146 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of BLCO opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 14,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $251,958.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 966,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,567,095.50. The trade was a 1.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $68,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 403,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,616.90. The trade was a 1.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $570,868. Insiders own 1.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,855 shares of the company's stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,855 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $14,776,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 861,053 shares of the company's stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,671 shares of the company's stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 242,993 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,739 shares of the company's stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

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About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

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