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Baxter International (BAX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Baxter International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Baxter International (BAX) will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on April 30, with analysts expecting $0.32 EPS and $2.6207 billion in revenue.
  • The company set FY2026 guidance at $1.85–$2.05 EPS, analysts forecast about $2.00 EPS for the year, and the consensus price target is $19.80 with an overall "Hold" rating.
  • In the prior quarter Baxter missed EPS ($0.44 reported vs. $0.53 expected) while revenue rose 8% year-over-year to $2.97 billion; the stock trades near its 1-year low and carries a minimal 0.2% dividend yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $2.6207 billion for the quarter. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Baxter International's payout ratio is currently -2.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Barclays decreased their target price on Baxter International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore decreased their target price on Baxter International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baxter International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Baxter International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAX

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company's primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter's offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

Read More

Earnings History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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