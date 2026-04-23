Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. Bay Commercial Bank had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 16.92%.The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million.

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Bay Commercial Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 33,036 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $316.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.29. Bay Commercial Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Bay Commercial Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bay Commercial Bank's payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 866.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,978 shares of the company's stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 144,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,058,935 shares of the company's stock worth $31,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 483,852 shares of the company's stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bay Commercial Bank during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bay Commercial Bank during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Bay Commercial Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Bay Commercial Bank from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday. Brean Capital downgraded Bay Commercial Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bay Commercial Bank

Bay Commercial Bank Company Profile

Bay Commercial Bank is a bank holding company that offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, Bay Commercial Bank. The institution emphasizes relationship-driven banking, focusing on the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers.

The bank's lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate, construction and development financing, equipment loans, acquisition financing, and consumer credit products such as residential mortgages and personal lines of credit.

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