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Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bayer is expected to report earnings on Tuesday, August 4, with analysts forecasting $0.23 in EPS and $12.31 billion in revenue. The company’s FY 2026 EPS guidance is $1.20–$1.35.
  • In its previous quarter, Bayer reported $0.79 EPS, beating estimates of $0.64, while revenue of $15.73 billion narrowly missed expectations.
  • Bayer shares opened at $13.39, with a market capitalization of $52.62 billion and a 52-week range of $7.19–$15.23. Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating, supported by multiple recent rating upgrades.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $12.3123 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.346 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.55. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAYRY. Zacks Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women's health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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