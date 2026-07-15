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Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares gapped down ahead of Wednesday trading, opening at $13.58 after closing at $13.97 and last trading around $13.61, a decline of about 2.6%.
  • Recent analyst action has been mostly positive, with multiple firms upgrading the stock; the overall consensus rating is still a Buy, including two Strong Buy ratings, five Buy ratings, and one Hold.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $0.79 EPS versus the $0.64 estimate, while revenue was slightly below expectations at $15.73 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.58. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 43,051 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.346 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women's health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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