Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

3 Small-Cap Stocks Trading Under $10 With Room to Run

Bridget Bennett
Written by Bridget Bennett | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 15, 2026

Key Points

  • As mega-cap tech stumbles, analyst James Early recommends Aveanna Healthcare, Genworth Financial, and eGain Corporation as profitable small caps trading under $10 per share.
  • Aveanna benefits from insurer demand for home health care, Genworth's mortgage insurance unit offsets a legacy long-term care drag, and eGain is repositioning around AI customer service.
  • Despite the appeal of retail investors having an edge over institutions in these smaller names, historical data showing most stocks underperform cash argues for modest position sizing.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Big tech is wobbling. The Russell 2000 isn't.

That split has sent investors hunting through smaller names for value the mega caps stopped offering months ago. James Early, who runs research at Curia Financial and models his stock-picking on Warren Buffett's approach to durable, cash-generating businesses, laid out three small-cap stocks trading under $10 a share, each profitable and built on fundamentals rather than hype.

Mega-cap tech's loss has become small-cap America's gain, and these three names show why.

Part of the appeal of a sub-$10 stock is simple math: a few hundred dollars buys a lot more shares than it would in a $200 name. Fractional shares have made that distinction less important than it used to be, but Early's advice still holds—don't anchor too much on price alone. What matters is whether the business underneath is worth owning.

Home Health Care Draws Insurer Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Today

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock logo
AVAHAVAH 90-day performance
Aveanna Healthcare
$9.62 +0.28 (+2.99%)
As of 12:26 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$3.73
$10.32
P/E Ratio
8.17
Price Target
$10.78
Add to Watchlist

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings NASDAQ: AVAH provides in-home care for complex and expensive patient cases, with Medicare and Medicaid making up roughly 91% of revenue. Home-based care costs a fraction of hospital monitoring, and insurers have taken notice.

Aveanna Healthcare delivered 16% revenue growth over the past year and raised its guidance twice, evidence that demand is outrunning even management's own expectations. The company operates across dozens of U.S. states.

Early sees this as a potential buyout target rather than a moonshot. At a roughly $2 billion market cap, a larger insurer, home health platform, or private equity firm could easily absorb it. The stock has already climbed more than 120% over the past year, but Early argues that run-up matters less for a company this small: institutions can't buy in size without moving the price, which leaves room for retail investors to get in before Wall Street can.

Healthcare overall has lagged its potential in recent years, overshadowed by AI enthusiasm. But roughly 18% to 19% of U.S. GDP flows through healthcare spending, and an aging population isn't a trend that quickly reverses. That demand tends to hold up even in a downturn, since medical care is one budget line people don't cut.

An Ugly Legacy Business Funds a Clean One

Genworth Financial Today

Genworth Financial, Inc. stock logo
GNWGNW 90-day performance
Genworth Financial
$9.96 +0.26 (+2.63%)
As of 12:26 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$7.13
$9.97
P/E Ratio
19.14
Price Target
$12.00
Add to Watchlist

Genworth Financial NYSE: GNW splits into two very different businesses.

The first is its roughly 82% stake in Enact Holdings NASDAQ: ACT, which sells private mortgage insurance in a market growing about 8% annually. That segment runs at a 55% net profit margin, funding the second bucket: a closed book of long-term care policies written decades ago and badly underpriced, still costing the company $300 million to $400 million a year.

That drag is finite. Genworth trades around a PE of 17, below the S&P 500 average, and the stock has climbed steadily over the past five years as the Enact business has carried the load. Early is drawn to exactly this kind of complexity: a company that looks messier from the outside than it performs on the inside.

Growth here won't be explosive. Early expects something closer to 10% to 12% annually, tracking a mortgage insurance market that grows faster than GDP but isn't reinventing itself. What Genworth has demonstrated, through both rising and falling rate environments, is that the pivot already worked. The stock hasn't moved much with rate swings, and Early argues a softer rate environment ahead, with more housing inventory, could help rather than hurt.

A 1990s Survivor Bets on AI

eGain Today

eGain Corporation stock logo
EGANEGAN 90-day performance
eGain
$6.62 +0.03 (+0.38%)
As of 12:26 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$5.50
$15.95
P/E Ratio
4.79
Price Target
$15.25
Add to Watchlist

eGain Corporation NASDAQ: EGAN has been around since 1997. Founded by Ashu Roy, the customer relationship management software company went public in 1999, then lost nearly all its value before a reverse split kept it listed. It has quietly stayed profitable for decades on $80 million to $90 million in annual revenue.

Now eGain is repositioning itself as an AI customer service platform, and early data is notable: non-AI customer retention is around 101%, while AI-driven retention is near 116%. Clients include the IRS, JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM, and other large enterprises.

The stock has fallen from roughly $15 a year ago to the mid-single digits, tracking the broader software sell-off as the market debates whether AI helps or guts software companies. Early argues the labor-intensive nature of customer service makes AI a net positive here, not a threat, and that eGain's three-decade profitable base offers a floor even if the AI bet takes time to play out. He's still clear-eyed about the risk: this is a micro-cap that can swing sharply for no obvious reason, and he keeps positions like it small, often under 1% of a portfolio.

The Risk and the Upside

The upside in small caps and micro caps is real: institutions largely can't compete for shares, leaving retail investors an edge that mostly disappears once a company gets bigger. The risk is real, too, and it's larger than most investors assume. Research from Arizona State University professor Hendrik Bessembinder, covering nearly a century of U.S. stock market data, found that just 4% of publicly traded companies accounted for all of the market's net wealth creation above cash returns. The rest, collectively, did no better than holding Treasury bills.

That's the case for keeping any single small-cap bet modest, no matter how strong the story. Stay disciplined on position size, because that's what determines whether a good idea turns into a good outcome.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aveanna Healthcare Right Now?

Before you consider Aveanna Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aveanna Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Aveanna Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Bridget Bennett
About The Author

Bridget Bennett

Digital Media Producer

Learn More about Bridget Bennett
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
4.4332 of 5 stars		$9.653.3%N/A8.17Moderate Buy$10.78
eGain (EGAN)
2.5289 of 5 stars		$6.650.9%N/A4.81Hold$15.25
Enact (ACT)N/A$45.720.2%2.10%9.91N/AN/A
Genworth Financial (GNW)
4.5249 of 5 stars		$9.922.1%N/A19.09Moderate Buy$12.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines