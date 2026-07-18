BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.12 and traded as high as $19.66. BBVA Banco Frances shares last traded at $19.5360, with a volume of 268,982 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BBVA Banco Frances from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $822.07 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA Banco Frances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.0131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. BBVA Banco Frances's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 181,564 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,789 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 110,334 shares during the period. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd raised its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 1,141,305 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 581,305 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,847,061 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares during the period.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina's leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina's financial sector.

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