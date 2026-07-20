BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $25.5520 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:45 AM ET.

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BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.78 million. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

In other BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) news, Director Gerald Werdann purchased 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,736.16. This trade represents a 56.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 174.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,415 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 31.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,205 shares of the bank's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCBP

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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