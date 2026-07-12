BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 117,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84 and a beta of 0.72. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $11.71.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

In related news, Director Gerald Werdann bought 4,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,122 shares in the company, valued at $136,736.16. The trade was a 56.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 247.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,415 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 31.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,205 shares of the bank's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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