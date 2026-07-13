BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $293.34, but opened at $279.98. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $280.8820, with a volume of 1,675 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $320.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.70.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.77 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 38.42%. On average, analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries NV will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Further Reading

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