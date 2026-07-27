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BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
BE Semiconductor Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BE Semiconductor Industries shares fell sharply, opening at $246.99 versus a prior close of $256.25 and last trading at $243.40, down 8.9%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with five Buy ratings and four Holds producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating; however, Zacks Research recently downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • Quarterly results were mixed: earnings per share of $1.29 narrowly missed estimates, while revenue of $290.52 million exceeded forecasts. Analysts expect full-year earnings of approximately $4.45 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $256.25, but opened at $246.99. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $243.40, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 8.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.97.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $290.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.58 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries NV will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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