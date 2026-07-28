Beachbody (BODI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Beachbody to post earnings of ($0.2017) per share and revenue of $49.4770 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $54.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.77 million. Beachbody had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.74%. On average, analysts expect Beachbody to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Beachbody Trading Up 2.2%

Beachbody stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BODI shares. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Beachbody from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Beachbody from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Beachbody from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beachbody during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beachbody by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beachbody by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company's stock.

Beachbody Company Profile

Beachbody is a consumer-oriented health and fitness company based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon, the company originally gained prominence through at-home workout programs distributed on DVD. Over time, Beachbody has transitioned much of its content delivery to a subscription-based digital platform, offering on-demand streaming of exercise routines, meal plans and wellness coaching.

The company’s portfolio includes a range of branded fitness programs—such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Body Beast—alongside nutrition and supplement products marketed under the Beachbody Nutrition brand.

Further Reading

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