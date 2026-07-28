Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.1064) per share and revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.00% and a negative net margin of 39.66%.The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 323.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beam Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.99 and a current ratio of 16.99. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 251,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $8,867,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 854,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,132,596.58. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 55,780.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 438,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,629 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,874 shares of the company's stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $39.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEAM

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: BEAM is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

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