Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells 75 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $11,784.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,289,359.42. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Feld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $11,460.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.35, for a total value of $11,051.25.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,757. The firm's fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 61,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.5% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.8% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. TD Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here