Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.2857.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $152.16. 1,048,159 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,424. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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