Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

Several research firms recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, Director Joanna M. Burkey sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,436.34. Following the sale, the director owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,184.12. This represents a 23.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 89.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 196,052 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,041,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 507,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,712 shares of the company's stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 299,391 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 270,709 shares of the company's stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company's stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 0.1%

BBBY stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc NYSE: BBBY was a leading home goods retailer offering a broad assortment of domestics merchandise, including bed linens, bath accessories, kitchenware, home décor and small appliances. Through its flagship Bed Bath & Beyond stores and affiliated banners, the company provided both in-store and online shopping experiences, catering to a wide range of household needs from everyday essentials to specialized nursery and wellness products.

The company was founded in 1971 by Leonard Feinstein and Warren Eisenberg and was headquartered in Union, New Jersey.

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