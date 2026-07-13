Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Bel Fuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $321.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $272.58 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $95.45 and a twelve month high of $335.29. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $282.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.33.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 202,849 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $67,557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 489,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $162,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,348 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,141 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $150,587,000 after purchasing an additional 140,804 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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