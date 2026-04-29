Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($1.01), Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.11%.

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Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $8.44 on Wednesday, hitting $258.26. 241,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,138. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $278.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse's payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bel Fuse from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BELFB

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $7,948,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 60.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 437.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company's stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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