Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $257.34 and last traded at $259.8250. Approximately 52,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 176,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.65.

Get Bel Fuse alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bel Fuse from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Bel Fuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $266.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average of $190.68.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,592,471.25. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,656 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,112 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company's stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bel Fuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bel Fuse wasn't on the list.

While Bel Fuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here