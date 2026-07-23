Belden (BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Belden to announce earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $746.89 million for the quarter. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.03 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.Belden's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. Belden has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Belden's payout ratio is 3.37%.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 12,950.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $158.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Belden

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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