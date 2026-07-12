Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.75.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

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Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 10.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Belden Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. 379,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,148. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.12. Belden has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.03 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Belden's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Belden's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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