Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Belden updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Belden's conference call:

Belden reported a strong Q1 with revenue of $696 million (+11% YoY), adjusted EPS of $1.77 (+11%), adjusted EBITDA of $118 million (+14%) and 7% organic revenue growth across markets.

(+11% YoY), adjusted EPS of (+11%), adjusted EBITDA of $118 million (+14%) and 7% organic revenue growth across markets. Belden agreed to acquire RUCKUS Networks for approximately $1.85 billion in cash, adding Wi‑Fi 7, enterprise switching, ~48,000 customers and a high‑margin (~60% gross margin; $687M revenue) asset that management says will be immediately accretive to margins and EPS.

for approximately in cash, adding Wi‑Fi 7, enterprise switching, ~48,000 customers and a high‑margin (~60% gross margin; $687M revenue) asset that management says will be immediately accretive to margins and EPS. The acquisition is financed with fully committed debt from JP Morgan (transaction ~13x projected 2026 EBITDA), which materially increases near‑term leverage and leads management to temporarily pause share repurchases and strategic M&A until delevering.

Standalone Q2 guidance (excluding RUCKUS) calls for $735–$750 million revenue and $1.95–$2.05 adjusted EPS, reflecting continued healthy demand but limited near‑term visibility and seasonality.

Management positions the deal as a strategic accelerator of IT/OT convergence and cross‑sell opportunities into hospitality, education, healthcare and industrial verticals, though closing is expected in H2 2026 and remains subject to approvals and integration execution risk.

Get Belden alerts: Sign Up

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC traded down $14.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.61. 1,224,869 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,487. The business's 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. Belden has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $194,509.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $621,842.32. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,530. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,891 shares of company stock valued at $639,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 273.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Benchmark lifted their target price on Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Belden from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Belden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Belden wasn't on the list.

While Belden currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here