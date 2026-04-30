Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.7 million.

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Belden Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BDC opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Belden has a 1-year low of $97.47 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Belden from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $194,509.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,842.32. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $384,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,530. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,891 shares of company stock worth $639,640. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Belden by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,903,000 after purchasing an additional 663,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Belden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $196,474,000 after purchasing an additional 219,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $122,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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