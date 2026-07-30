Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.0 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Citigroup assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.75.

View Our Latest Report on BDC

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $102.07 on Thursday. Belden has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.30. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $750.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.89 million. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Belden's payout ratio is 3.37%.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Belden by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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