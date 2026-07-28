BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $546.3850 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 4,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,666 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,101 shares of the company's stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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