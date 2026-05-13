BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.7333.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered BellRing Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

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Insider Activity

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,190.25. The trade was a 37.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7,817.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 93,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 91,936 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,330 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 90,693 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 297,279 shares of the company's stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 278,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,944 shares of the company's stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. BellRing Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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