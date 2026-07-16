BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $13.50 Price Target at UBS Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRBR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get BellRing Brands alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 599,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. The trade was a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock worth $187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,035 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,944,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock worth $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,029 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,465,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BellRing Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BellRing Brands wasn't on the list.

While BellRing Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here