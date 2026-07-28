BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the company's current price.

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BellRing Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.97.

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BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 6.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 4,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 538,946 shares of the company's stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 191,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,964,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,506,000 after buying an additional 1,092,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8,637.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 280,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 277,692 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 444,048 shares of the company's stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 269,644 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,127,834 shares of the company's stock worth $30,147,000 after buying an additional 60,005 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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